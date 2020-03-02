UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt To Give Grant-in-aid To Bar Associations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:38 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval to provide grant-in-aid to the Lahore High Court Bar Association as well as divisional, district and tehsil bar associations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval to provide grant-in-aid to the Lahore High Court Bar Association as well as divisional, district and tehsil bar associations.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that the bar associations' convention would be held in Lahore this month and a package would also be announced for the welfare of the lawyers' community.

He reiterated that lawyers' problems would be solved on a priority basis and every possible step would be taken for their welfare.

It is regretted that past governments totally ignored problems faced by the legal fertility and only protected their personal interests, he added.

It is sanguine that the PTI government was creating ease for different strata and steps would be taken to provide relief to the legal fraternity.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Raja Basharat called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdarat his office on Monday and discussed various matters including provision ofgrant-in-aid to the bar associations.

