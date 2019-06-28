Punjab govt to give Rs 822 mln for 11 LDA schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Government will provide funds worth Rs 822 million for 11 ongoing schemes of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) during the next fiscal year 2019-20.

These schemes included 8 sports complexes in various areas of the provincial capital and one in Kasur city.

Meanwhile, another ongoing project of widening of Aik Moria Pull near Lahore Railways Station would also be completed in 2019 and Rs 100 million would be spent on it.

Punjab government's Urban Development Department included these schemes of the LDA in Medium Term Development Framework (MTDF) 2019-22.

According to sources in LDA, these development projects have been initiated with the financial assistance of Punjab government in 2018 and LDA will complete these schemes in the next fiscal year.