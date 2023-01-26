Punjab govt to grant Rs 1.20 bln for strengthening higher education: Governor Punjab Engr Balgeeh Ur Rehman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Engr Balgeeh Ur Rehman on Thursday said the provincial government has planned to grant Rs 1.20 billion for strengthening higher education and a handsome amount would be provided to the universities.

He was addressing at the 20th convocation of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila on Thursday.

The convocation was attended by a large number of educationists, scholars, dignitaries including faculty and students.

The governor while speaking on this occasion has stressed the need for strengthening industry and academia linkages to boost the industrial sector contribution to strengthen the national economy.

During the convocation, 1,680 degrees were conferred to scholars enrolled in various programs including 875 in bachelor engineering, 322 masters in engineering, 36 in PhD and 447 in affiliated programs. 48 medals were awarded to high achievers among them 21 were awarded gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze.

Governor Punjab Engr Balgeeh Ur Rehman also inaugurated newly constructed foreign students and girls' hostels on this occasion.