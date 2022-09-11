Punjab govt to hold contest on bumper crop of sugarcane

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab agriculture department sought applications from sugarcane farmers for contesting bumper crop competition.

According to the department, registered farmers from 13 different districts including Layyah, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Raheemyar Khan, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh, Manid Bahauddin, Kasur, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang and Chinot.

The government will also provide Rs 5000 subsidy/acre to the farmers. The farmers who will secure first position will be offered Rs 300,000.

Similarly, second and third position holders will be given Rs 150,000 and Rs 75,000 respectively. However, the owners of the demonstration plots will be given an incentive of Rs 30,000/acre. The farmers can receive and submit a form with the assistant director agriculture office by September 15. The balloting draw will be done at district level.