UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Hold Contest On Bumper Crop Of Sugarcane

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Punjab govt to hold contest on bumper crop of sugarcane

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab agriculture department sought applications from sugarcane farmers for contesting bumper crop competition.

According to the department, registered farmers from 13 different districts including Layyah, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Raheemyar Khan, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh, Manid Bahauddin, Kasur, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang and Chinot.

The government will also provide Rs 5000 subsidy/acre to the farmers. The farmers who will secure first position will be offered Rs 300,000.

Similarly, second and third position holders will be given Rs 150,000 and Rs 75,000 respectively. However, the owners of the demonstration plots will be given an incentive of Rs 30,000/acre. The farmers can receive and submit a form with the assistant director agriculture office by September 15. The balloting draw will be done at district level.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Agriculture Kasur Jhang Sargodha Bahawalpur Bhakkar Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh September From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

7 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

17 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.