Punjab Govt To Hold Festivals On Oldest Civilisations To Promote Tourism: DG Punjab Arts Council

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Punjab govt to hold festivals on oldest civilisations to promote tourism: DG Punjab Arts Council

Punjab Arts Council Director General Saman Rai on Tuesday said that the Punjab government had planned to organise festivals in 2022-23 on world's oldest civilisations to promote tourism in the country and apprise the world that the same were still alive in Pakistan

Presiding over a meeting here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to review the arrangements for holding the festivals, she said that the oldest civilisations, including Gandhara, Harappa, Rohi and Sindhi were preserved in Pakistan in their original shape.

Presiding over a meeting here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to review the arrangements for holding the festivals, she said that the oldest civilisations, including Gandhara, Harappa, Rohi and Sindhi were preserved in Pakistan in their original shape.

The provincial government would organise fairs on Gandhara, Harappa, Sindhi and Rohi in Taxila, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur respectively, Saman said.

RAC Director Waqar Ahmed said that every nation had a cultural personality; some aspects of the personality were similar to other civilizations. Still, some individual characteristics distinguished the culture of a nation from other civilizations, he added.

He said that the programmes for the fairs were being finalized, and would feature artisan stalls, folk music, musical nights, craft competitions and documentary films.

Waqar mentioned that diplomats, NGOs, and students would also be invited to the fairs.

