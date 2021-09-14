UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Hold "Shaan-e-Rehmat- Ul- Lil Alameen " Ceremonies In Amicable Way

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab government started preparations to hold ceremonies in connection with "Shaan-e -Rehmat-ul -Lil Alameen" from the first of Rabi-ul-Awal.

A special committee has been constituted for this purpose, said official sources.

The committee is headed by the Law Minister and includes several provincial ministers, the Chief Secretary, and secretaries of different departments. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt. (Retd) Saqib Zafar is also a member of the committee.

The committee will organize various programs from the first of Rabi-ul-Awal to the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal and will also come up with suggestions for setting up Seerat Chairs in the universities.

Apart from this, the committee will also finalize the arrangements for holding a conference of Ulema and Mashaikhs in Lahore.

The committee will coordinate with national and international scholars and invite them to the conference.

It will also issue a schedule for holding series of Seerat Conferences and Qirat Competitions.

Qari and Naat Khawan from Pakistan and abroad will participate in the Seerat Conference and Qirat Competitions.

