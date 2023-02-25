Punjab govt to implement austerity policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 7th provincial cabinet meeting at CM Office on Saturday which decided to implement austerity policy measures adopted by the Federal government.

The Punjab Cabinet lauded the austerity policy of the Prime Minister and sought a comprehensive plan to adopt austerity measures at every level. The Austerity Committee will put forth practicable recommendations with regard to saving government resources and adopting austerity measures.

Caretaker CM and Caretaker Provincial Ministers will set an example regarding austerity and saving.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi underscored that everyone would have to play his active role to adopt austerity at the government level in view of dire economic conditions.

It was decided during the cabinet meeting that the officers of Punjab government would donate their one to three days salary to help the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria. Officers of grade 22 will donate their three days salary, officers of grade 21 and 20 will donate their two days salary and officers of grade 19 and 18 will donate their one day salary in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

It was proposed during the meeting to fix minimum rupees 3900 per maund wheat support price.

Approval was granted during the meeting to constitute Foreign Funds Project Committee in order to ensure expeditious completion of foreign funds projects. Approval was accorded during the meeting to give on lease government land on the basis of single source and the land being given on lease can only be utilised for agricultural purposes.

Approval was granted for supplementary grant worth rupees 400 million for the police martyred package during the meeting. Approval was accorded to make an agreement with the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust for the regional blood centres of Multan, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad. It was decided during the meeting to establish a new emergency block with the cooperation of Friends Of Allied Hospital at Allied Hospital Faisalabad. The proceeding for the construction of new emergency block in the Allied Hospital Faisalabad was endorsed under the chair of Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi during the meeting. Approval was granted to rename Tourism Department as Tourism, Archaeology & Museum Department during the meeting.

Provincial Caretaker Ministers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Secretaries and concerned officials attended the meeting. Provincial Caretaker Ministers SM Tanvir and Doctor Jamal Nasir attended the meeting via video link.