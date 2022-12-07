UrduPoint.com

'Punjab Govt To Include Three Projects Of Sialkot In ADP'

Published December 07, 2022

'Punjab govt to include three projects of Sialkot in ADP'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab government will include important projects like surgical city, tanneries zone and new industrial estate in Sialkot in the annual development programme.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi while addressing the under training officers of the 35th mid career management course here on Wednesday.

He said the population in four tehsils- Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur was more than 3.9 million; 70 percent of the population lives in rural areas, while 30 percent in urban areas. He said there were thousands of industrial units of surgical, sports, leather, rice in the district.

The DC said that first private airport of the country was running successfully and AirSial was operating its flights successfully.

He said that Iqbal Manzil, Sialkot Fort, Imam Sahib Tomb, Head Marala, Trinity Church, Shivala Teja Singh temple, Murray College, Lock Tower and Gora Jail were important places for tourism in the district.

Abdullah Khurram Niazi said the Seerat Study Centre was being made more effective to keep the new generation aware of Uswa-e-Hasna.

He said that there were 400,128 male and female students were studying in the educational institutions of the district, where the number of female students was 55 percent, one government and three private universities were working.

The University of Applied Sciences project was under construction at Sambrial at a cost of Rs 17 billion, he added.

The DC said that two tertiary care hospitals, Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital and Sardar Begum Hospital were affiliated with Khawaja Safdar Medical College.

He said that 5,000 new saplings were being planted in Sialkot to control environmental pollution.

The head of delegation Samreen Zahra thanked the Deputy Commissioner and his team for their excellent guidance regarding Sialkot district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sufian Dilawar,CEO Dr. Ahmad Nasir, CEO education Tariq Rathore, Deputy Director Colleges ProfessorShams, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Dr Sajjad Mehmood were also present.

