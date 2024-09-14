Punjab Govt To Increase Capacity Of Children Hospitals: Khawaja Salman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced plans to enhance the capacity of children hospitals across the province. The announcement came during his surprise visit to the Children’s Hospital Lahore on Saturday, where he inspected various wards, including the Neurology and Emergency wards, and reviewed ongoing projects aimed at upgrading medical facilities.
He highlighted that the Children’s Hospital Lahore continues to provide exceptional healthcare services for children, and stressed the government’s commitment to expanding these services.
He also emphasized the importance of timely completion of the University of Child Health Sciences building, instructing contractors to expedite their efforts.
During the visit, the Health Minister was briefed by officials and contractors on the progress of the projects. Notable attendees included Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences, Professor Junaid Rasheed, and Managing Director of Children’s Hospital, Professor Tipu Sultan.
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From Pakistan
-
36 new dengue patients registered in last 24 hrs1 minute ago
-
Commissioner expresses dismay over poor quality of treatment in Children Hospital1 minute ago
-
4 members dacoit gang busted1 minute ago
-
PPP committed to uphold democratic values: Bilawal1 minute ago
-
Arshad Nadeem becomes mobile company quality ambassador2 minutes ago
-
Lodhran-Khanewal rail section inspected11 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health commends effective Dengue control efforts with public cooperation11 minutes ago
-
Strengthening democratic institutions essential for prosperity of country: Ayaz11 minutes ago
-
State encourages youth to start own businesses: Musadik Malik11 minutes ago
-
Gandapur must focus on own performance rather than attacking institutions: Muqam11 minutes ago
-
Vibrant, inclusive democratic process vital for resolution of nation's issues: President12 minutes ago
-
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ over failure to impl ..12 minutes ago