Punjab Govt To Increase Capacity Of Children Hospitals: Khawaja Salman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced plans to enhance the capacity of children hospitals across the province. The announcement came during his surprise visit to the Children’s Hospital Lahore on Saturday, where he inspected various wards, including the Neurology and Emergency wards, and reviewed ongoing projects aimed at upgrading medical facilities.

He highlighted that the Children’s Hospital Lahore continues to provide exceptional healthcare services for children, and stressed the government’s commitment to expanding these services.

He also emphasized the importance of timely completion of the University of Child Health Sciences building, instructing contractors to expedite their efforts.

During the visit, the Health Minister was briefed by officials and contractors on the progress of the projects. Notable attendees included Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences, Professor Junaid Rasheed, and Managing Director of Children’s Hospital, Professor Tipu Sultan.

