Punjab Govt To Increase Fines Of Vehicles Under New Bill

Wed 31st July 2019 | 01:10 PM

Punjab govt to increase fines of vehicles under new bill

Punjab cabinet sub-committee for law has prepared Traffic Management Reforms Provincial Motor and Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 31st July, 2019) The Punjab government has decided to increase the amount of challan fine to cars in Punjab.

According to details, Punjab cabinet sub-committee for law has prepared Traffic Management Reforms Provincial Motor and Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019.

The traffic rules violators will be fine heavily besides an electronic challan.

The traffic license can be suspended for six months to two years over violation of traffic laws.

The Amendment Bill 2019 will be approved in a meeting of provincial cabinet.

The motorcyclists will be challaned Rs300 instead of Rs200 while underage persons riding a motorcycle will be challaned Rs500.

Similarly, the bill recommends increasing the fine of bigger vehicles as well. The challan of car drivers will be increased from Rs500 to Rs750.

