Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse incidents.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2023) The Punjab government on Saturday took a crucial step by initiating a program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse incidents.

The decision to launch this initiative was prompted by the alarming increase in violence directed towards children.

This program would be implemented throughout all districts in the province, including Lahore in a bid to combat the rising incidents of child sexual abuse in the province.

The Department of School education issued directives to educational authorities in all districts, instructing them to sensitize students on this sensitive issue.

Teachers and school heads are tasked with conducting lectures aimed at preventing violence against children.

The children would also be educated about how to identify and avoid suspicious individuals and handle cases of sexual harassment. Additionally, detailed information on violence against children will be gathered from students in schools across the province.

Recent data from the Punjab home department highlighted the distressing rise in child sexual abuse cases. A report covering the period from January to June 15, 2023, revealed a shocking total of 1,390 reported cases of child abuse in the province in less than six months. What is particularly concerning is that a higher number of boys (69% or 959 cases) were victims of these crimes compared to girls (31% or 431 cases).