Punjab Govt To Initiate 'smart Sampling' For Coronavirus Tests : Yasmin Rashid

Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Punjab govt to initiate 'smart sampling' for coronavirus tests : Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday said Punjab government would initiate 'smart sampling' across the province to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said under smart sampling, coronavirus tests of media workers houses, officials of law enforcement agencies, administrative officers, health workers, TB and HIV patients, pregnant women in hospitals and prisoners would be conducted.

She said the coronavirus situation was relatively under control in the country as compared to other countries.

The minister said Punjab government was focused on testing people in qurantine centres but now the sphere of testing was gradually being increased.

People coming from abroad will be sent to their respective provinces from the airports after informing their provincial governments, she added.

Pakistan was facing an unprecedented challenge in the form of COVID-19 pandemic, she said, adding, the government was observing the whole situation carefully and would not hesitate to take any measure in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Yasmin Rashid said people should cooperate with the government and follow the instructions and advisories issued by it to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was highly concerned with the health care facilities in the country, adding, it was not right to blame a particular group for the spreading of coronavirus in the country.

