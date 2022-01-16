UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Initiate Surra Dam In DG Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Punjab govt to initiate Surra dam in DG khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab government has decided to initiate Surra dam project near Sanghar Town of Dera Ghazi Khan district to store hill-torrents water in Dera Ghazi Khan, which would be used for irrigation purpose.

The dam would be constructed to store the hill-torrents' water in Dera Ghazi Khan, official source told APP.

The Punjab government has directed authorities concerned early completion of feasibility study of the Surra dam project.

The source further said the construction of the dam would provide water to people up to Taunsa in abundant quantity, besides ensuring development of agriculture sector of the area.

"The Surra dam will prove to be a game-changer for the area," the source said.

The Punjab government would start the Surra dam as a pilot project to conserve rainwater that went down the drain during the rainy season.

The project would also generate jobs for the local people to earn their livelihood.

He said construction of the dam would also promote tourism in the area.

/778

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Water Agriculture Dam Dera Ghazi Khan Sanghar Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

9 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

18 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

18 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

18 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.