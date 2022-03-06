UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Initiate Surra Dam In Sanghar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2022 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab government has decided to initiate Surra dam project near Sanghar town of Dera Ghazi Khan District to store hill-torrents water in DG Khan which would be used for agriculture and irrigation purposes.

The dam would be constructed to store the hill-torrents' water in Dera Ghazi Khan, said an official source while talking to APP.

The Punjab government has directed that the feasibility study of the Surra dam project should be completed at the earliest.

He said the construction of the dam at Surra would provide water to people up to Taunsa in abundant quantity, besides ensuring development of agriculture sector.

"The Surra dam project will prove to be a game-changer for the area," he said.

The Punjab government would start the Surra dam as a pilot project to conserve rainwater that went down the drain during the rainy season. He added it was very important to utilise this water after storing it.

The project would also generate jobs for the local people to earn their livelihood.

He said the dam construction would also promote tourism in the area.

