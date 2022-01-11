Punjab govt to initiate Surra dam project in DG Khan

Punjab government has decided to initiate Surra dam project near Sanghar Town of Dera Ghazi Khan district to store hill-torrents water in D G Khan, which would be used for irrigation purpose

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab government has decided to initiate Surra dam project near Sanghar Town of Dera Ghazi Khan district to store hill-torrents water in D G Khan, which would be used for irrigation purpose.

The dam would be constructed to store the hill-torrents' water in Dera Ghazi Khan, official source told APP on Tuesday.

The Punjab government has directed authorities concerned early completion of feasibility study of the Surra dam project.

The source further said the construction of the dam would provide water to people up to Taunsa in abundant quantity, besides ensuring development of agriculture sector of the area.

"The Surra dam will prove to be a game-changer for the area," the source said.

The Punjab government would start the Surra dam as a pilot project to conserve rainwater that went down the drain during the rainy season.

The project would also generate jobs for the local people to earn their livelihood.

He said the dam construction would also promote tourism in the area.