Punjab govt to introduce cooperative farming to boost vegetable production

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) In a significant move to enhance the cultivation of vegetables, including tomatoes and onions, the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has decided to introduce cooperative farming.

This initiative aims to support small farmers and ensure a steady supply of produce to combat artificial inflation. Additionally, it seeks to modernize agriculture, bolster local farming, and enhance food security for the province.

During a special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, here on Sunday, it was announced that groups of 5 to 10 vegetable farmers will receive subsidies for seeds, fertilizers, drip irrigation, and solarization. The project will launch a seasonal cultivation initiative across 2,000 acres for onions and tomatoes, allowing for local availability of these crops for six months. This will significantly reduce reliance on imported produce and help stabilize prices.

The plan includes the cultivation of off-season tomatoes in districts such as Khahroor Paka, Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari, and Rajanpur, and onions in Khushab, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, and Jhelum. By enabling local farmers to grow these vegetables during the off-season, the government aims to prevent price hikes caused by seasonal shortages.

Additionally, the meeting approved the establishment of agricultural machinery rental services throughout Punjab. This service will provide tractors, harvesters, and other modern agricultural equipment to farmers on a no-profit, no-loss basis, facilitating easier access to necessary tools for cultivation. A joint working group has been formed to identify over 67 locations for the machinery selection and rental.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also directed officials to ensure wheat sowing on government land, reinforcing the commitment to bolster agricultural output in the province.

The meeting reviewed recommendations for the "Transforming Punjab Agriculture" initiative, focusing on sustainable and efficient farming practices.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information and Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Karmani, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dall, Secretary of Agriculture, Secretary of Finance, Secretary of Energy, and other officials were also present.