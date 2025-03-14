Open Menu

Punjab Govt To Introduce Modern Training Modules In Nursing Dept: Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Punjab govt to introduce modern training modules in nursing dept: Health minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that modern training modules will be introduced in the nursing department to enhance medical education and healthcare services.

Chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Friday, he emphasized that medical education plays a vital role in strengthening the health system. He said the nursing department is the backbone of healthcare, and under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, new training programs will be implemented to improve its efficiency.

The minister highlighted that the Punjab government is offering nurses higher stipends than any other province.

He also announced that the Health Department would soon hold discussions with the Pakistan Nursing Council to improve medical education and nursing sector policies. He assured that the Punjab government would fully coordinate with the Federal government to enhance the healthcare system.

During the meeting, vice chancellors from various medical universities presented key recommendations for improving medical education and nursing training.

Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, senior officials, and university representatives attended the meeting. Vice chancellors from Rawalpindi Medical University, Faisalabad Medical University, and Nishtar Medical University participated via video link.

Recent Stories

HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad ..

HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad, Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after lan ..

Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after landing without one at Lahore air ..

9 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth 

Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth 

21 minutes ago
 Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part ..

Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part of 'RamadanInDubai' campaign

26 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution concludes partic ..

National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeti ..

1 hour ago
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues r ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza

2 hours ago
 ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of ..

ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West B ..

WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 pr ..

Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes

2 hours ago
 Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence ..

Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olym ..

Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan