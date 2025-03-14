Punjab govt to introduce modern training modules in nursing dept: Health minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that modern training modules will be introduced in the nursing department to enhance medical education and healthcare services.

Chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Friday, he emphasized that medical education plays a vital role in strengthening the health system. He said the nursing department is the backbone of healthcare, and under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, new training programs will be implemented to improve its efficiency.

The minister highlighted that the Punjab government is offering nurses higher stipends than any other province.

He also announced that the Health Department would soon hold discussions with the Pakistan Nursing Council to improve medical education and nursing sector policies. He assured that the Punjab government would fully coordinate with the Federal government to enhance the healthcare system.

During the meeting, vice chancellors from various medical universities presented key recommendations for improving medical education and nursing training.

Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, senior officials, and university representatives attended the meeting. Vice chancellors from Rawalpindi Medical University, Faisalabad Medical University, and Nishtar Medical University participated via video link.