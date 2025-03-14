Punjab Govt To Introduce Modern Training Modules In Nursing Dept: Health Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that modern training modules will be introduced in the nursing department to enhance medical education and healthcare services.
Chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Friday, he emphasized that medical education plays a vital role in strengthening the health system. He said the nursing department is the backbone of healthcare, and under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, new training programs will be implemented to improve its efficiency.
The minister highlighted that the Punjab government is offering nurses higher stipends than any other province.
He also announced that the Health Department would soon hold discussions with the Pakistan Nursing Council to improve medical education and nursing sector policies. He assured that the Punjab government would fully coordinate with the Federal government to enhance the healthcare system.
During the meeting, vice chancellors from various medical universities presented key recommendations for improving medical education and nursing training.
Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, senior officials, and university representatives attended the meeting. Vice chancellors from Rawalpindi Medical University, Faisalabad Medical University, and Nishtar Medical University participated via video link.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad, Karachi
Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after landing without one at Lahore air ..
Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakistan
Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth
Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part of 'RamadanInDubai' campaign
National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeti ..
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza
ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan
WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank
Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes
Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..
Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Terrorists to face a befitted response, Hanif Abbasi6 minutes ago
-
Flood bund strengthening to begin soon to check river erosion6 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Omar Ayub’s interim bail until April 8 in May 9 violence cases6 minutes ago
-
BBISE bans on 4 invigilators for supporting relatives in exam6 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh inaugurates 204th Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to introduce modern training modules in nursing dept: Health minister6 minutes ago
-
Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after landing without one at Lahore airport9 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal electric shop for PoS violations16 minutes ago
-
Rare sighting: four snow leopards spotted together in Gilgit-Baltistan16 minutes ago
-
Hindu community celebrate Holi with immense, enthusiasm & fervor16 minutes ago
-
PM directs strict action against hoarders of sugar, profiteers26 minutes ago
-
CDA establishes special recovery unit to improve outstanding dues26 minutes ago