Punjab govt to introduce new policy regarding plastic bags: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said on Wednesday the issue of material, size and thickness of plastic bags had been settled with the Manufacturers Association but technical and scientific panel was also being formed for further recommendations.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held at the Punjab Environment Department office here on Wednesday. Provincial Minister for Environment Mohammad Rizwan, Secretary Environment Salman Ejaz, Secretary Law Nazir Ahmed Gajana and representatives of the Plastic Bags Manufacturers Association and others attended the meeting.

Raja Basharat said the Punjab government would introduce a new policy regarding plastic bags in Punjab by incorporating the reform introduced by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments on the recommendations of the Scientific Panel.

He said, in the present form, plastic bags were posing a grave risk to the environment and human health while the protection of health of the people and environment stands among the top priorities of the Punjab government. "In view of the judicial orders, we will endeavor not to put the health of millions of people at stake in the interests of the few lacs but want a long-term solution to this problem, which is suitable for both the public and the industrial and business community," he said.

He said the government wants to solve the problem efficiently to save the employment of millions of people and unanimous recommendations in this regard will be presented to the honorable court.

He also thanked the Association for ending yesterday's protest at the request of Punjab government.