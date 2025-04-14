Open Menu

Punjab Govt To Introduce New Theatre Act After Stakeholder Consultation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Punjab govt to introduce new Theatre Act after stakeholder consultation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Punjab government is set to introduce a new and comprehensive Theatre Act following an in-depth consultation with theatre artists and owners, aiming at addressing their concerns and revitalising the theatre industry.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister, Azma Bukhari, chaired a detailed meeting with prominent theatre figures, including actress Megha, Naseem Vicky, Nasir Chinyoti, Agha Majid, Sohail Ahmed, Qaiser Sanaullah, Dr. Ajmal and others, to discuss the upcoming reforms.

In her statement, Minister Azma Bukhari emphasised that the government’s initiative seeks to establish a solid foundation for the theatre industry by restoring its dignity and addressing the concerns of both artists and theatre owners.

"Our goal is to introduce a comprehensive Theatre Act after consulting all stakeholders, which will ensure a sustainable and flourishing theatre environment in Punjab," she said.

Theatre artists and owners expressed their satisfaction with the proposed changes and pledged their full cooperation. They welcomed the government’s efforts, acknowledging that the new Theatre Act will help in revitalising theatre and bring it back to its true cultural significance.

Bukhari further assured that all reforms will be implemented in close consultation with the theatre community, aiming to nurture a transparent, dynamic and high-quality theatre culture in the region. The restoration of theatre’s cultural essence remains a top priority for the Punjab government, concluded Azma.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

6 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

7 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

7 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

7 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

8 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

8 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

9 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

9 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

9 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

9 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan