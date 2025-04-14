Punjab govt to introduce new Theatre Act after stakeholder consultation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Punjab government is set to introduce a new and comprehensive Theatre Act following an in-depth consultation with theatre artists and owners, aiming at addressing their concerns and revitalising the theatre industry.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister, Azma Bukhari, chaired a detailed meeting with prominent theatre figures, including actress Megha, Naseem Vicky, Nasir Chinyoti, Agha Majid, Sohail Ahmed, Qaiser Sanaullah, Dr. Ajmal and others, to discuss the upcoming reforms.

In her statement, Minister Azma Bukhari emphasised that the government’s initiative seeks to establish a solid foundation for the theatre industry by restoring its dignity and addressing the concerns of both artists and theatre owners.

"Our goal is to introduce a comprehensive Theatre Act after consulting all stakeholders, which will ensure a sustainable and flourishing theatre environment in Punjab," she said.

Theatre artists and owners expressed their satisfaction with the proposed changes and pledged their full cooperation. They welcomed the government’s efforts, acknowledging that the new Theatre Act will help in revitalising theatre and bring it back to its true cultural significance.

Bukhari further assured that all reforms will be implemented in close consultation with the theatre community, aiming to nurture a transparent, dynamic and high-quality theatre culture in the region. The restoration of theatre’s cultural essence remains a top priority for the Punjab government, concluded Azma.