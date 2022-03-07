Punjab govt to introduce tougher law on illegal organ transplant: Dr Yasmin

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday disclosed that stricter action on illegal human organ transplantation was under consideration and a helpline would be set up to facilitate patients.

She disclosed this while presiding over the 18th meeting of the monitoring authority of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&ME).

SH&ME Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Hafiz Shahid, Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplantation Prof Dr Faisal Dar, Director General Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan and others were present.

The meeting approved the budget estimates for the financial year 2021-22 and the revised budget for the financial year 2020-21.

During the meeting, approval was granted for setting up of helpline of the Authority and for awareness seminars.

The chair also approved development of a registry of donors who donated their organs.

The Health Minister said that the PHOTA had been directed to take stern legal action against those involved in the illegal trade of human organs across the province.

She said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PHOTA would be made beneficial for the people of Punjab.

She said that data collection and its analysis was crucial for the success of PHOTA, adding that all stakeholders would be invited to the awareness seminar of the Authority. A three member committee had been formed for the reform of the PHOTA, she said and added, "Punjab government is taking measures for stricter laws on illegal transplants of human organs."