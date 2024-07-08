Punjab Govt To Introduce Unique Fortified Flour Bags
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to introduce unique fortified flour bags across the province which will help overcome medical issues of children and women.
According to official sources here on Monday, Punjab food Minister Bilal Yaseen met representatives of the Flour Mills Association. Problems facing the industry and steps to provide relief to people were discussed in the meeting.
Bilal Yaseen said that fortified flour bags would be full of vitamins. "Punjab Food Authority labs will have authority to check fortified flour," he added.
He said that a case would be registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment if an officer was found involved in issuing a flour permit. He further said there was no room for corruption in the Punjab Food Department.
Punjab Food Secretary Moazzam Iqbal Sipra and Food Director Shoaib Jadoon accompanied the minister.
Representatives of the Flour Mills Association included Asim Raza, Majid Abdullah, Iftikhar Mehtu, Khaleeq Arshad, Muhammad Shahid and Ahmad.
Recent Stories
Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notices served on price control magistrates3 seconds ago
-
Best medical facilities to be provided during Muharram: Mayor Sukkur10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of ongoing development projects20 minutes ago
-
Public schools to have 'WASH' stations to ensure hygienic environment20 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Bahawalpur Office to inspect railways20 minutes ago
-
Holding of peaceful Muharram in Kurram finalizes: DC Khurram20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Bannu ensures peaceful Muharram observance20 minutes ago
-
Work on flyover reviewed30 minutes ago
-
USAID, Pakistani institutions to enhance student support office at universities30 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city30 minutes ago
-
FIA briefs Interior Minister on overbilling for protected users40 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 183 emergencies last week50 minutes ago