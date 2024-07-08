Punjab govt to introduce unique fortified flour bags

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to introduce unique fortified flour bags across the province which will help overcome medical issues of children and women.

According to official sources here on Monday, Punjab food Minister Bilal Yaseen met representatives of the Flour Mills Association. Problems facing the industry and steps to provide relief to people were discussed in the meeting.

Bilal Yaseen said that fortified flour bags would be full of vitamins. "Punjab Food Authority labs will have authority to check fortified flour," he added.

He said that a case would be registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment if an officer was found involved in issuing a flour permit. He further said there was no room for corruption in the Punjab Food Department.

Punjab Food Secretary Moazzam Iqbal Sipra and Food Director Shoaib Jadoon accompanied the minister.

Representatives of the Flour Mills Association included Asim Raza, Majid Abdullah, Iftikhar Mehtu, Khaleeq Arshad, Muhammad Shahid and Ahmad.