Punjab govt to investigate Nawaz' fake medical reports issue: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said that even the family of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif knew that he was healthy.

Talking to the media persons after attending a journalists training workshop here, he said Nawaz Sharif was roaming in the streets of London and enjoying coffee.

He said submitting fake medical reports by Nawaz Sharif was similar to committing fraud.

The Punjab government would investigate Nawaz Sharif's medical reports to determine the responsible persons, he added.

"I had said earlier also that Nawaz Sharif is not sick and should not be given any relaxation. Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have the same problem. They just want all cases against them to be shut down", the minister said.

"Pakistan entered the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list due to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N. However when we strive to come out of that list, the opposition creates hurdles", he said.

Chaudhry Fawad said if Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari together call a public meeting, they cannot gather enough people to fill a marriage hall.

"The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an independent body. President Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F), Fazal-ur-Rehman is running a party comprising rented crowd." , he said.

Chaudhry Fawad said the federal cabinet had asked the provinces to introduce the Financial Commission Award twice.

"Justice will only prevail unless there is equal distribution of resources among all the provinces", he said.

The minister said people who talked about banning YouTube, Tik Tok and PubG lacked knowledge about technology.

"Neither the institution nor the government should talk about banning such applications".

However, these applications needed to be regularized, he emphasized.

The minister stated that we had not been able to bring justice system reforms yet.

The prime minister has directed Farogh Naseem to bring justice system reforms.

He informed that the flour and sugar prices would decline in the next 15 to 20 days.

The minister stated that training of journalists on how to report debates in parliament was one of the most important topics.

He said he was glad to know that this workshop was held.

All our provincial assemblies should launch their own YouTube channels. The performance of the provincial legislature must be public, he said.

Earlier today, Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that contact with the British government for Nawaz Sharif's return and inquiry of medical reports were right decisions.

Fawad Chaudhry observed that Nawaz Sharif's departure to London had severely damaged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) narrative and the process of accountability.

The minister stressed that those who were involved in preparing fake medical reports of Nawaz Sharif should be given exemplary punishments.