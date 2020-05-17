Punjab govt to issue SOPs for Jumatul wida, Eid prayers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for congregational prayers of Jumatul Wida (last Friday of Ramzan) and Eidul Fitr, besides ensuring strict implementation of anti-coronavirus measures at shopping malls and inter-city public transport permitted in the province from Monday.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Sunday presided over by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat to review administrative affairs and situation caused by coronavirus.

Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik, Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas secretaries of health departments, divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) joined through video link.

Lauding the Chief Secretary, the IGP and their team on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab, Raja Basharat said that performance of all civil and police officers was praiseworthy on the eve of Youm-e-Ali (RA).

He expressed hope that the officers would continue work with the same passion and dedication.

The Chief Secretary ordered divisional commissioners and RPOs to ensure security and other arrangements on the occasion of Jumatul Wida and Eid. He asked the officers to engage traders' organizations for implementation of SOPs and in case of violation seal the whole market rather than acting against individuals.

He asserted that businesses were allowed to open four days a week and lockdown would be in place during remaining period. He mentioned that Tiger Force was a useful human resource and their services should be utilized best to provide relief to people.

The meeting also decided to allow Sunday service in churches from Sunday.

The meeting was briefed that as per decision of cabinet committee businesses related to export-oriented industry, automobile, mobile-phone industries and powerlooms wouldbe opened in the province and monitoring teams would inspect these industrial unitsand factories to ensure implementation of SOPs.