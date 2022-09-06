Punjab govt to launch corona vaccination of kids from Sept 19

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab government decided to launch kids aged 5 to 12 years vaccination against corona virus from September 19 across the province.

The vaccination will be organized for six days wherein the kids would be administrated Pfizer vaccine.

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo was organized at his office attended by CEO District Health Authority (DHA) , Dr M Ali Mehdi and other health officials.

The DC said that kids would get second dose after 28 days of first inoculation adding that the schools would be provided record of it.

Dr M Ali Mehdi briefed the meeting about the arrangements of the campaign.

He urged upon parents to get their kids from 5 to 12 years vaccinated without any fear or fright to safeguard their lives, says an handout issued here on Tuesday.