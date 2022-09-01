Punjab govt to launch Ehsaas cash, ration programme soon: Sania Nishtar

Chairperson Ehsaas program Punjab Dr. Sania Nishtar on Thursday said that the Provincial government was going to launch Ehsaas cash and Ehsaas ration discount programme soon

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Chairperson Ehsaas program Punjab Dr. Sania Nishtar on Thursday said that the Provincial government was going to launch Ehsaas cash and Ehsaas ration discount programme soon.

She said that all the institutions of Punjab including PDMA and district administration were assisting the flood affected people.

She expressed these views during her visit to DG Khan flood hit areas and talking to media persons.

Dr. Sania Nishtar said that they had distributed billions of rupee transparently during the corona pandemic.

She said that the fair distribution of funds collected for the flood victims would be ensured.

Earlier, Dr. Sania Nishtar along with President Dr Arif Alvi visited the camps of flood victims.

Later, Dr.

Sania Nishtar also visited E-service center Dera Ghazi Khan.

On this occasion, MPA Dr. Shaheena Najeeb Khosa, Deputy Commissioner Anwar Baryar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Khan and in-charge E-Service Center Mudassar Sohrani welcomed her.

DC Muhammad Anwar Baryar while giving briefing on the relief and rehabilitation operation of the flood victims, said that a complete record of the distribution of relief goods was being compiled and all the victims are being helped with transparency.

The administration had distributed more than 38,000 ration bags, 12,000 tents and more than 2400 cooked food pots to the flood victims.

Dr. Sania Nishtar also visited the counter set up by the district administration for the guidance of philanthropists at Ghazi Ghat Bridge.