Punjab govt to launch free transplant programme: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that patients will receive

completely free treatment and care under the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant

Programme. This initiative aims to provide liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants

without financial burden on patients.

Chairing a meeting at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) on Saturday, the minister

highlighted the importance of the programme, stating that transplantation is not affordable for a

middle-class family. The Punjab government has taken this step to support patients who require transplants but cannot afford the high costs.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program, including expert suggestions, procedural rates, and key aspects of implementation. The minister also reviewed measures to ensure the transparency of the program.

Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that patients undergoing kidney and liver transplants will be provided with free immunotherapy for one year after surgery. He further emphasized that the Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program, the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program, and the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program are flagship health projects of the Punjab government.

He also confirmed that various hospitals are being empaneled under this initiative to expand access to free treatment. Recommendations for the program are being finalized with all stakeholders to ensure smooth implementation.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Chairman board of Directors PKLI Professor Saeed Akhtar, Dean PKLI Professor Faisal Saud Dar, Hospital Director Dr. Faisal Amir, the team from Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, and other senior officials.