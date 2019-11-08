UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt To Launch Massive Crackdown To Combat Pollution

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:36 PM

The Punjab government has decided to launch a massive crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles, old technology brick-kilns and factories using tyre scrap for burning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has decided to launch a massive crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles, old technology brick-kilns and factories using tyre scrap for burning.

The decision was made in the maiden meeting of Chief Minister Special Monitoring Unit (SMU) on Smog Control Monitoring Committee, presided over by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Environment Muhammad Rizwan, Minister for Schools education Murad Raas and officials of the different departments.

The minister instructed the Excise and Taxation department to launch crackdown on the smoke-emitting vehicles while the Agriculture Department should ensure culmination of crops leftovers in the fields and the Urban Unit should monitor the brick-kilns and industries emitting hazardous smoke, besides improving capacity building of the environment department.

He asked the Excise Department to end life-time token collection to take action against the unfit vehicles. He also asked workshops to issue fitness certificates with maintenance and issue special sticker to enforce and ensure it.

The minister instructed the Safe City Authority to identify the vehicles plying without fitness stickers and no vehicle should be allowed to come on the roads without fitness certificates and stickers.

Environment Minister Muhammad Rizwan stressed the need for round-the-year action and monitoring and reforms on environmental issues. He said the department should make separate laws for every segment and take action without any exemption against the smoke-emitting vehicles.

