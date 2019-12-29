Punjab govt to launch 'save buffalo-calf programme' soon: Minister

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::Provincial Livestock Minister Husnain Bahadar Daraishak has said that Punjab government would re-start 'Save Buffalo-Calf and Calf Fattening' programme soon to promote meat production across the province.

Talking here on Sunday, the minister said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was taking special interest in promoting the livestock sector. Under the programme, the cattle farmers would be extended financial assistance, said Husnain Bahadar Daraishak, he told.

Director Tauseef Tahir said on the occasion that nine mobile veternary hospital were introduced to treat and vaccinate cattles. He said that an awareness programme on the health of buffaloes and cows was also in progress at Union Council level.

