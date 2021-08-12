Punjab govt to launch Youth Helpline

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Government is launching a Youth Helpline to provide counseling on education, career and health issues.

This was announced by provincial Secretary, Youth Affairs and sports Department Fawad Hashim Rabbani during a webinar organized by Oxfam Pakistan and a non government organization to commemorate the International Youth Day 2021. More than 150 students from over 50 universities across Pakistan participated in the commemoration.

The theme of the webinar was 'Youth Power For New Futures', to highlight the issues of youth entrepreneurship and environment conservation. Those who spoke at the webinar included MPA Uzma Kardar, Joint Director Policy & Sector Growth, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) Raza Ahmed Sukhera, Aamir Shamas and young entrepreneurs from Jamshoro, Layyah and Islamabad.

Provincial Secretary Fawad Hashim Rabbani said that the government of Punjab will also launch the 'Youth Exchange Program' and expand the E-Rozgaar Scheme.

MPA Uzma Kardar said that the PTI government is committed to youth empowerment that is front face of the party.

"We have youth participation at all level of decision making. It is our resolve to create opportunities for this wealth of Pakistan in IT, Commerce and businesses. 100 billion have been allocated for the Kamyab Jawan Pakistan reserving 25 percent for the girls".

Raza Ahmed Sukhera briefed about the formulation of new Digital Pakistan Policy. He said that the government is expanding access of internet to northern and remotest areas of Pakistan. He said, "Freelancers are contributing now significantly to the economy. Digital Pakistan Policy 2021 is aimed at facilitating our youth and improving their access to digital platforms. Particularly, we are focusing on rural youth's access to internet and digital platforms."Aamir Shamas from Oxfam, while citing his own entrepreneurial experience, advised the youth to do proper research and enhance their managerial and competitive capacities.

Noor Imran and Minahil Usama moderated the event, while young entrepreneurs Balbir Singh, Sarah Pervaiz, Roshni Anwer, Kainat Asif, Rasheed and Sereen Yousaf also spoke about their own experiences of entrepreneurship.