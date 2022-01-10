UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Legislate Tourism Police Squad Soon: Hassan Khawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Punjab govt to legislate tourism police squad soon: Hassan Khawar

Punjab Government Spokesperson Hassan Khawar on Monday said that the provincial government would soon legislate police squad for tourism which would help in resolving the problems faced by tourist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Government Spokesperson Hassan Khawar on Monday said that the provincial government would soon legislate police squad for tourism which would help in resolving the problems faced by tourist.

The Punjab government was paying special attention to promote tourism in the province and doing huge investment in the sector, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said in next two months the government would present bill in the assembly after completing all legal formalities for promotion of the tourism sectors and it depends on assembly members debate to pass bill early as possible.

He said the Murree incident was very tragic and heart wrenching but the government was fully committed to deal with all type of mafias with iron hand while the overpricing of rent in hotel was a shameful act of the hotel owners in Murree, he added.

All lapse in the sector would be vanished after factual reports on the incident, he vowed.

Related Topics

Assembly Police Government Of Punjab Murree Hotel Rent All Government

Recent Stories

US Not Ready to Resolve Issues of Security Guarant ..

US Not Ready to Resolve Issues of Security Guarantees in Way That Suits Moscow - ..

8 minutes ago
 New Putin-Biden Contact Not Being Worked Out Yet - ..

New Putin-Biden Contact Not Being Worked Out Yet - Ryabkov

8 minutes ago
 'Playing With Fire' Not in US Interests, Changes i ..

'Playing With Fire' Not in US Interests, Changes in Relations With Russia Needed ..

8 minutes ago
 Biden, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Conflict, ..

Biden, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Conflict, Peace Opportunities - White Ho ..

8 minutes ago
 UN Encouraged by US-Russia Security Talks - Spokes ..

UN Encouraged by US-Russia Security Talks - Spokesman

11 minutes ago
 Risks of Military Confrontation Must Not Be Undere ..

Risks of Military Confrontation Must Not Be Underestimated - Ryabkov

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.