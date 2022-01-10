Punjab govt to legislate tourism police squad soon: Hassan Khawar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Government Spokesperson Hassan Khawar on Monday said that the provincial government would soon legislate police squad for tourism which would help in resolving the problems faced by tourist.

The Punjab government was paying special attention to promote tourism in the province and doing huge investment in the sector, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said in next two months the government would present bill in the assembly after completing all legal formalities for promotion of the tourism sectors and it depends on assembly members debate to pass bill early as possible.

He said the Murree incident was very tragic and heart wrenching but the government was fully committed to deal with all type of mafias with iron hand while the overpricing of rent in hotel was a shameful act of the hotel owners in Murree, he added.

All lapse in the sector would be vanished after factual reports on the incident, he vowed.