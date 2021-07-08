UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt To Make Transgenders Useful Part Of Society: Murad Ras

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Punjab govt to make transgenders useful part of society: Murad Ras

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Education Minister Murad Ras Thursday said the provincial government was trying to make transgenders useful part of the society, which were neglected in the past.

He said this while talking to a private news channel.

Although, it was difficult task and after hectic efforts of the government it was decided to create opportunities for transgenders in every field of the life, especially in education so that they could live respectable life.

Murad Ras said the government would provide equal opportunities to transgenders in every district of the province and would also provide free books, transport and uniform.

He said the government would construct school in every divisional headquarters for transgenders and female teaching staff would also be inducted in those schools.

The main target was to make them literate so that difference of their neglected factor would be vanished, he said and added that the government would also provide jobs in various fields through Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

He said the government would create jobs for transgenders in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and others big cities of the province.

