Punjab govt to observe Black Day on Oct 27: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare, Raja Basharat said on Wednesday the Punjab government by following the Federal government would observe 'Black Day' on October 27 to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Held Kashmir.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Kashmir Committee Punjab here at Civil Secretariat. Members of Kashmir Committee, MPA Ms Uzma Kardar, MPA Mahendra Singh Pal and officers of the Information and Culture Department, Transport, Punjab Information Technology board and DGPR were also present on the occasion.

The Minister said that according to the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, the issue of Kashmir was being highlighted at all levels in Punjab.

He said that Kashmir Hour was being observed every Friday in educational institutions across the province.

He directed the departments concerned to initiate a comprehensive website based on the activities of the Kashmir Committee and launch an online one-million signatures campaign in favour of Kashmiris.

Earlier, briefing on the steps taken so far to highlight Kashmir issue around the world, the meeting was informed that the Department of Transport would run a special publicity bus carrying messages related to Kashmir which would visit every district across Punjab. There will be banners, pictures and posters of solidarity-based slogans and messages exhibited on the bus.