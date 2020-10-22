Punjab govt to observe Oct 27 as Black Day against longest lockdown in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Law Minister and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat on Thursday said the Punjab government would observe Black Day with the Federal government on October 27 against the longest lockdown in the history of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said this while presiding over a review meeting of the proposed Black Day arrangements here. Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar gave a briefing on the arrangements.

"We want to send a message to the world that the Kashmiri people will never bow to Indian oppression," Raja Basharat said. He said that from 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam to Faisal Chowk a rally would be held on October 27 which would be led by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while all ministers, assembly members and members of civil society would participate.

"Before the rally, the Governor and Chief Minister Punjab will speak to the media. At 7 o'clock in the evening, a one-minute blackout and torchbearer rallies will be held at the divisional headquarters across the province," he added.

The Law Minister directed the Transport department to put up banners in support of Kashmiris on public transport. "The rally will be widely covered on all media, including social media, so that our message reaches the global community effectively," he said.

Raja Basharat said that the determination of the Kashmiri people in the face of the worst Indian atrocities had set a precedent in the history. "We assure them that the entire Pakistani nation stands with the Kashmiris in this hour of hardship," he said and added that the manner in which Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue at the international level was unprecedented. With the efforts of the PTI government, the struggle of Kashmiris would be successful and they would be free.

Members of Kashmir Committee MPA Mahendra Pal Singh and MPA Nazir Ahmed Chohan along with Secretary Information, Secretary I&C and officers of other concerned departments were also present on the occasion.