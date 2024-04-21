Punjab Govt to observe World Earth Day on April 22

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Environment Protection Department, Government of Punjab plans to observe World Earth Day here on Monday, 22nd April 2024.

According to a press release issued here, Assistant Director, the Environment Protection Department, Ansar Abbas Siyaal has said that his department had made preparations to observe World Earth Day.

He said that the motive of observing the day was to raise awareness among the masses about environmental dangers to our earth.

He said that people had been advised to avoid adopting measures which caused air pollution. He said that the use of plastic and later burning it on a large scale is also a danger to the earth.

He said that the burning of plastic makes the air polluted and poisonous.

He said that the Environment Protection Department would also organize a walk in collaboration with civil society in this regard.