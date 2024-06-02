Punjab Govt to offer ‘No Profit No Loss Services’ at animal sale points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Minister for Local Government and Community Development ( LG&CD), Zeeshan Rafique said on Sunday that the Punjab government has decided to provide services at animal sale points under a 'no profit no loss' policy.

He said, “This initiative aims to offer traders and citizens all possible facilities at these points, particularly in preparation for Eid al-Adha,”

According to a private news channel, he said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered that cleaning arrangements for Eid al-Adha be completed ahead of time.

All chief officers have been directed to ensure the implementation of this decision to maintain proper sanitation and order at the animal markets, he added.

Additionally, he said that a control room will be established in the office of the Secretary of Local Government to monitor the sanitation arrangements. The minister ensured a clean and organized environment for traders and buyers during the festive period.