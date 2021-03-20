Punjab govt to offer Rs 7bln subsidy in Ramadan: says Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik, said that the Punjab government has decided to offer Rs seven billion subsidy during the holy month of Ramadan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik, said that the Punjab government has decided to offer Rs seven billion subsidy during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that the 10 kilogrammes flour bag will be available into the Ramadan bazaars Rs 120 cheaper than the open market while sugar Rs 60 per kg.

Provincial minister expressed these views while talking to citizens during visit to flour sale points set up in the city here on Saturday.

He said that the elected representatives, ministers and advisors will personally monitor the Ramadan bazaars.

Akhtar said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned monitoring powers to ministers and advisors for good governance and improvement in public service delivery at various districts.

Billions of ruppee subsidy was being offered by the government to provide flour to masses on cheaper rates, Akhtar Malik said and added that the elected members would review the benefits of subsidy which reached the masses and also took feedback from people.

He said that the seeds and fertilizers were being provided to growers on cheaper rates while various projects including Kisan cards were in pipeline for the welfare of the growers. Prime Minister Imran khan will inaugurate these projects soon.

He said that the wheat procurement season is going to be started and each grain of wheat will be purchased from growers on government rates.

Minister warned that strict action will be taken over any complaint received from any procurement centre.

Akhtar Malik said that provision of quality commodities to masses on cheaper rates is top priority.

He said that the surprise visits of hospitals, police stations, land record centres and markets will be made at each district to judge the performance of the departmens.

He said that the various troubles faced by the government including PDM have been ended and time has come to reach the benefits of government initiatives to masses.