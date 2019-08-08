Punjab govt to open 115 new Arazi Registration Centers: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Wednesday said the provincial government would open 115 new Arazi Registration Center across the province, besides launching 20 mobile vans for the areas where permanent centers were not established to further extend the land record facilities to the public.

These views were expressed by the minister while chairing the quarterly review meeting of Special Monitoring Unit of the BOR.

He said the allotment of the barren land was required for the development of it so the government of Punjab was reviewing the land ownership laws.

These new land registration centers would create 1135 new job opportunities, he said and added that revamping of the field staff and amendments in laws would also be made to improve the performance of the Board of Revenue.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar, Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Dr Salman Shah, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Shaukat Ali, and representatives of department concern.

The SMBR briefed the performance of the department during the 2018-19 as revenue collection was increased after induction of E-Stamping and BOR collected 104 percent against its target fixed in the Budget. The government had got vacated 78,903 acre of land from grabbers, besides introducing Punjab Land Revenue Act and E-stamp reforms. The department had been working to establish system to address the complaints against the Punjab Land Revenue Authority, he added.

The minister instructed Geo-tagging of the all government land in the province as soon as possible besides separately identifying the different types of land.

He also ordered speeding the process of land acquisition and said the Finance department, planning and development board, Law department and BOR should evolve a joint strategy to resolve the land acquisition issues.

Latter, the minister planted a tree in Lahore Polo Club for formally launching the tree plantation campaign of the city government and Lahore Polo Club.