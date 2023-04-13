UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Organise Month-long Sports Events

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Punjab govt to organise month-long sports events

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :On the directions of the caretaker chief minister Punjab, Mohsin Razqa Naqvi, approval has been granted for organising a month-long sports event at various levels of education and clubs throughout the province.

The sports competitions will include cricket, hockey, football, volleyball, athletics and kabaddi, and will be held at the tehsil, district, division, and provincial levels. Players and clubs can register themselves online through the Punjab Information Technology Board's website.

In a meeting, chaired by the chief minister at his office, the CM sought a comprehensive plan from the sports department to provide opportunities to young people to make progress in sports. Mohsin Naqvi said that he wanted to encourage talent in rural and remote areas and reward winning teams.

Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir, Sports Advisor Wahab Riaz, secretary sports, secretary finance, secretary information, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore, DG Sports board, chairman PITB, DG PHA, and others were present.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Hockey Lahore Chief Minister Technology Sports Information Minister Education Punjab Kabaddi Young Progress Wahab Riaz Event From

Recent Stories

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

3 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

4 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.