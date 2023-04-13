Punjab govt to organise month-long sports events

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :On the directions of the caretaker chief minister Punjab, Mohsin Razqa Naqvi, approval has been granted for organising a month-long sports event at various levels of education and clubs throughout the province.

The sports competitions will include cricket, hockey, football, volleyball, athletics and kabaddi, and will be held at the tehsil, district, division, and provincial levels. Players and clubs can register themselves online through the Punjab Information Technology Board's website.

In a meeting, chaired by the chief minister at his office, the CM sought a comprehensive plan from the sports department to provide opportunities to young people to make progress in sports. Mohsin Naqvi said that he wanted to encourage talent in rural and remote areas and reward winning teams.

Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir, Sports Advisor Wahab Riaz, secretary sports, secretary finance, secretary information, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore, DG Sports board, chairman PITB, DG PHA, and others were present.