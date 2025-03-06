Punjab govt to outsource RHCs for improved medical services

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to outsource Rural Health Centers (RHCs) across the province to improve efficiency and service quality.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday, which focused on comprehensive reforms in the health sector. Several key measures were approved to upgrade healthcare infrastructure, enhance medical facilities, and ensure access to quality treatment, especially in remote and underprivileged areas.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reiterated her commitment to achieving significant improvements in Punjab’s public hospitals. She expressed concern over the inadequate cleanliness in hospitals, describing it as "extremely regrettable and painful." The Chief Minister stressed the urgent need for advanced medical facilities in rural areas and assured that modern medical equipment is being gradually provided to hospitals across the province. She also highlighted that sustainable measures are underway to address the shortage of doctors and medical staff, aiming to bring Punjab's healthcare standards in line with international benchmarks.

Earlier, officials briefed the Chief Minister, revealing that 225 RHCs have been fully revamped and transformed into modern clinics with enhanced medical facilities. Out of 1,147 health centers, 766 have been renovated, while 396 have been handed over to the Health Department for improved management. After outsourcing, these clinics will operate 24/7 to better serve patients. It was also reported that young doctors managing these health centers have witnessed a threefold increase in patient numbers due to improved services.

The meeting also approved a plan to convert these health centers into Primary referral centers, providing medical and diagnostic services on par with major hospitals. The upgraded facilities will include general surgery, gynecology, diagnostic tests, and other essential medical services. Additionally, the government plans to establish specialized units such as burn centers, cardiac units, and pediatric wards at the district level.

A proposal to develop Medical Cities at the divisional level for specialized treatments is also under consideration, including a Mega Medical City along the Lahore Ring Road to provide state-of-the-art healthcare services.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered for immediate construction and expansion of access roads for Murree Samli General Hospital. She ordered that the OPD at Nawaz Sharif Institute of Sargodha be made operational by June and that Jinnah Hospital PIC-2 be functional by September 30. She also instructed that Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital be made fully operational within the stipulated timeframe. Furthermore, the Chief Minister emphasized expediting the completion of board of Governors’ nominations and other administrative processes for hospitals.

During the briefing, it was disclosed that under the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative Transplant Program, five kidney transplants and one liver transplant have been successfully completed. Similarly, under the Chief Minister’s Children's Heart Surgery Program, 6,900 patients have been registered, with 2,625 having received treatment. The Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program has also benefited over 8,000 patients, with 7,630 new registrations. Additionally, 7.2 million patients have been served by mobile health clinics across Punjab under the Clinic on Wheels Initiative, and free medicines worth Rs. 6.7 billion have been distributed in OPDs across the province. Under the Maryam Nawaz Community Health Inspector Program, 12,671 applications have been received for inspectors who will conduct home surveys, collect disease data, and analyze health trends. The Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic Program has also received 2,230 applications for the Health Manager Portal.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to revolutionize Punjab’s healthcare system, ensuring accessible and high-quality medical services for all citizens.