Punjab Govt To Partner With Delivery Associates For Reforms

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 10:42 PM

The Punjab government and Chairman Delivery Associates Sir Michael Barber on Friday agreed to resume the partnership to cooperate for reforming the education, health and criminal justice systems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government and Chairman Delivery Associates Sir Michael Barber on Friday agreed to resume the partnership to cooperate for reforming the education, health and criminal justice systems.

This was decided during a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at his office which was also attended by Chairman Delivery Associates Sir Michael Barber and British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner through video link.

The meeting decided that a joint team would formulate recommendations to decide on the future roadmap for accelerated development.

Sir Michael Barber appreciated that tremendous work was done in the health and education sectors during the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif as chief minister of Punjab. Every possible assistance would be extended to the Punjab government again, he added. The British high commissioner also announced to extend every possible support to the Punjab government.

The CM announced to provide quality healthcare and educational facilities in partnership with Sir Michael Barber as the government was desirous of providing quality facilities to the people while partnering with him.

The government intended to introduce revolutionary reforms and a comprehensive health and education sector plan would be devised, he said and appreciated the services rendered by Sir Michael Barber during the previous PML-N tenure.

Sir Michael Barber had introduced wonderful health and education sector reforms during the chief ministership of Shehbaz Sharif and his experiences would be fully benefited to bring ease to the lives of the common man, he added.

Kh Salman Rafiq, Rana Mashhood Ahmad, chief secretary, chairman P&D, administrative secretaries, Ali Raza and others attended the meeting.

