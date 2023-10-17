Punjab govt to pass on impact of oil prices reduction to lower strata: CM Naqvi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab government has buckled up its boots to pass on the impact of reduction in oil prices to the lower strata of the society, said CM Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Punjab government has buckled up its boots to pass on the impact of reduction in oil prices to the lower strata of the society, said CM Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Talking to media persons after addressing a meeting at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Tuesday, he said that the benefit of reduction in oil prices must be tricked down and in this connection the provincial administration is in contact with the concerned stakeholders.

He said that the transporters have already announced 10 percent reduction in the fare for diesel-driven vehicles and 15 percent in petrol-consuming buses and wagons.

He said, "Our focus is to bring down the price of flour which is commodity of every individual." He said that the prices of pulses have also recorded a phenomenal decrease of Rs.20 to Rs.30 per kg. He said that more items are on their agenda which would be made cheaper proportionately to the decrease in oil prices.

He said that ex-mill rate of flour is Rs.

130 per kg while it is available at Rs.145 in the open market. The government will try to maintain this price, he said added that Chief Secretary was directed to hold daily meeting to check the reduction in the prices of different consumable items.

Responding to a question about protesting teachers, he said that the government wants to protect each and other every segment but it is also on their agenda to bring a qualitative improvement in the education system.

He said that very recently the caretaker government had promoted 26000 employees including 14500 teachers who were waiting for their up-gradation.

He further said that the salaries of teachers have also been increased up to 35 percent. "But we are facing critical economic situation and each and every sector must realize the gravity of financial crunch."

He said, "Being a caretaker setup, we are trying to bring sustainable improvement for the benefit of the next elected government."