Open Menu

Punjab Govt To Pass On Impact Of Oil Prices Reduction To Lower Strata: CM Naqvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Punjab govt to pass on impact of oil prices reduction to lower strata: CM Naqvi

The Punjab government has buckled up its boots to pass on the impact of reduction in oil prices to the lower strata of the society, said CM Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Punjab government has buckled up its boots to pass on the impact of reduction in oil prices to the lower strata of the society, said CM Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Talking to media persons after addressing a meeting at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Tuesday, he said that the benefit of reduction in oil prices must be tricked down and in this connection the provincial administration is in contact with the concerned stakeholders.

He said that the transporters have already announced 10 percent reduction in the fare for diesel-driven vehicles and 15 percent in petrol-consuming buses and wagons.

He said, "Our focus is to bring down the price of flour which is commodity of every individual." He said that the prices of pulses have also recorded a phenomenal decrease of Rs.20 to Rs.30 per kg. He said that more items are on their agenda which would be made cheaper proportionately to the decrease in oil prices.

He said that ex-mill rate of flour is Rs.

130 per kg while it is available at Rs.145 in the open market. The government will try to maintain this price, he said added that Chief Secretary was directed to hold daily meeting to check the reduction in the prices of different consumable items.

Responding to a question about protesting teachers, he said that the government wants to protect each and other every segment but it is also on their agenda to bring a qualitative improvement in the education system.

He said that very recently the caretaker government had promoted 26000 employees including 14500 teachers who were waiting for their up-gradation.

He further said that the salaries of teachers have also been increased up to 35 percent. "But we are facing critical economic situation and each and every sector must realize the gravity of financial crunch."

He said, "Being a caretaker setup, we are trying to bring sustainable improvement for the benefit of the next elected government."

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Oil Vehicles Price Chamber Turkish Lira Market Commerce Media Government Industry Flour

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown Princes of Fujairah and Ajman

13 minutes ago
 AJK President for more vibrant role of overseas Ka ..

AJK President for more vibrant role of overseas Kashmiris raising Kashmir issue ..

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in GCC Ministerial ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in GCC Ministerial Council’s Extraordinary Ses ..

28 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

5 minutes ago
 PM congratulates football team for winning first-e ..

PM congratulates football team for winning first-ever World Cup 2026 qualifier

5 minutes ago
 Experts for conservation of wildlife

Experts for conservation of wildlife

2 minutes ago
Islamabad admin crackdown against professional beg ..

Islamabad admin crackdown against professional beggars, 32 arrested

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy, Fujaira crown prince discuss strat ..

Pakistan envoy, Fujaira crown prince discuss strategic relationship, cooperation

8 minutes ago
 Assistant Commissioner City Cracks Down on Price H ..

Assistant Commissioner City Cracks Down on Price Hikes, Seals Shop and Arrests O ..

2 minutes ago
 BUITEMS partners with China & NDMA for cutting-edg ..

BUITEMS partners with China & NDMA for cutting-edge Disaster Prevention Research ..

8 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Kazakh PM

Mansour bin Zayed meets Kazakh PM

1 hour ago
 NPB working on introducing citizen’s centric pol ..

NPB working on introducing citizen’s centric police reforms: Ehsan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan