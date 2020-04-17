Punjab Govt to pay salaries, pensions earlier

The Punjab government has decided to pay salaries and pensions for the month of April on 30th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to pay salaries and pensions for the month of April on 30th.

According to a circular issued by the provincial Finance department on Friday to the Accountant General Punjab, all district accounts officers have been directed to deposit salaries and pensions of the government employees in their accounts two to three days earlier in view of May 1st's gazettedholiday in connection with 'Labour Day' coupled with Saturday and Sunday.

The decision has been taken to facilitate the employees as well as to the pensioners.