UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt To Plant 9m Saplings: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:48 PM

Punjab govt to plant 9m saplings: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the provincial government would plant two million saplings during the current monsoon season and the target of planting nine million saplings would also be achieved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the provincial government would plant two million saplings during the current monsoon season and the target of planting nine million saplings would also be achieved.

He said saplings would be planted under 'Plant for Pakistan' programme, adding that a district-wise target will be fixed in this regard.

He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to proactively perform their duties in order to achieve the targets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Government Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

CAIR condemns India's action in Kashmir, calls for ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur listens to complaints in o ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 15 People Killed in Landslide in Southern ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt to celebrate I-Day as Kashmir Solidari ..

2 minutes ago

August 14 to be observed also as Kashmir Solidarit ..

6 minutes ago

Over 1,000 policemen to be deployed for Eid, I-Day ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.