Punjab Govt To Plant 9m Saplings: Chief Minister
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the provincial government would plant two million saplings during the current monsoon season and the target of planting nine million saplings would also be achieved
He said saplings would be planted under 'Plant for Pakistan' programme, adding that a district-wise target will be fixed in this regard.
He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to proactively perform their duties in order to achieve the targets.