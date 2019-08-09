Punjab govt to plant 9m saplings: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the provincial government would plant two million saplings during the current monsoon season and the target of planting nine million saplings would also be achieved.

He said saplings would be planted under 'Plant for Pakistan' programme, adding that a district-wise target will be fixed in this regard.

He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to proactively perform their duties in order to achieve the targets.