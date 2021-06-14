Punjab govt to present budget for next FY2021-22 today

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says everyone will be happy to know the budget for next fiscal year 2021-22.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2021) Punjab budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 is being presented in the provincial assembly in Lahore today (Monday).

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht will present the budget.

According to a spokesman of Punjab Finance Department, a special package for industries and a number of public welfare projects will be announced in the budget.

He said provision of health Sahulat Cards will be ensured to 100 percent population of the province by December this year.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that there were good news for everyone in the budget for next fiscal year.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting attended by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, , Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat and others.

“There are good news for everone in this budget,” said Sardar Usman Buzdar, adding that they were going to present development budget for the next fiscal year and budget of secretariat was also increased.

“We are giving tax relief once again to mitigate the impact of third wave of Coronavirus,” said Mr. Buzdar.

He also said that the economy would grow, and pointed out good terms with the allied parties.

“Budget will easily be passed. We have good terms with the allies,” he further said.

Tarin group, according to the reports, is also supporting the government on budget.