Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has that the KP government doesn't even have funds to pay employee salaries but still dreams of buying PIA.

At a press conference at DGPR, she said the Punjab government was set to present a surplus budget of Rs630 billion in 2025. "It’s a joke that Maryam Nawaz is following Gandapur. Mian Nawaz Sharif never said that the Punjab government was planning to purchase PIA. All Pakistanis want the national airline to improve, and if investors from Karachi are interested in investing in PIA, it’s a positive development," she added.

She said that KP needs jail reforms more urgently, as prisoners can break out of jails there. "When there was a forest fire in KP, their so-called revolutionary fire brigade didn’t even have money to refuel their vehicles. Tackling smog is not easy; China has been fighting it for 26 years," she added.

She noted that smog has become one of the biggest issues currently. "When the wind from India blows towards Pakistan, Lahore's air becomes more polluted. We are aware that efforts are also being made on the Indian Punjab side. According to today’s data, Delhi ranks first for smog, while Lahore is second. Delhi's air quality index is around 393, and Lahore's is close to 280. Primary schools in Punjab have been given holidays due to the smog. The Chief Minister of Punjab will soon write a letter to the CM of Indian Punjab," she added.

She mentioned that a news was published yesterday, claiming that all provinces except Punjab were financially stable, which ws far from reality. "In 2025, Punjab is set to present a surplus budget of Rs630 billion. Punjab has cleared all its wheat loans since 1952 and is now free from the burden of a 56% markup," she maintained.

"The Punjab government has invested Rs200 billion in treasury bills. If the amount is included in the budget, the news story would have ended right there. The PTI is using this news for political point scoring."

She said that Maryam Nawaz was introducing excellent projects in Punjab. "High-quality hospitals are being built in Punjab, and the Punjab government is establishing the country’s first public cancer hospital. The "Fitna Party" should tell us what new hospitals Gandapur has established in KP. Gandapur's actions are something no woman, or even a reasonable person, would do," she added.

She said that she was saddened to hear that Bushra Bibi cried in court. "When Maryam Nawaz Sharif was in custody, we never saw her cry. It would have been better if Bushra Bibi had apologized for the false cases filed against Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah. No matter what drama they play now, they will have to provide receipts. Bushra Bibi coming forward on the rostrum and speaking out was a good media stunt," she added.