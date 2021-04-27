UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt To Procure Corona Vaccine: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:03 PM

Punjab govt to procure corona vaccine: Chief Minister

The Punjab government on Tuesday decided in principle that it will procure coronavirus vaccine with an amount of Rs 1.5 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab government on Tuesday decided in principle that it will procure coronavirus vaccine with an amount of Rs 1.5 billion.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to take the necessary steps in this regard.

He was chairing a meeting of the cabinet committee for corona at his office to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the province.

The meeting reviewed additional steps to secure the lives of the people and it was decided in principle that the Punjab government will also procure corona vaccine with an amount of Rs. 1.5 billion.

He further directed to constitute a committee to review the proposal and give recommendations regarding closing down all activities up to 6:00 PM excluding medical stores, petrol pumps, vaccination centres and other essential services.

The CM stated the electosurgery has been discontinued in hospitals adding that every possible step will be taken to ensure the supply of oxygen in hospitals. The CM directed to initiate a crackdown against those selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates and made it clear that hoarding of oxygen cylinders will not be allowed. The administration should ensure the availability of oxygen cylinders at a fixed rate, he added.

The meeting also gave in-principle approval to recruit vaccinators and data entry operators. Meanwhile, 50 per cent of the staff will attend offices.

The CM reiterated that anti-corona SOPs will be strictly implemented.

The number of corona vaccination centres will be further increased while opening three new centres in Lahore, he added.

The CM stated the daily corona tests capacity of Punjab is 22000 while people are being vaccinated at 136 centres in the province. More than one million people have been vaccinated in the province, he said.

Similarly, 1700 prisoners of more than 60 years of age have been vaccinated in jails, the CM added. The people could remain safe from corona by observing necessary precautions and every necessary step will be taken to protect the lives of the people, he added and appealed to the citizens to follow the government's instructions.

Unusual circumstances demand extraordinary steps, he maintained. The percentage of corona positive cases has increased manifold and the health system is under stress as the corona situation is serious in Lahore and some other cities, concluded the CM.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, Yasir Humayun, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, chief secretary, SMBR, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries, Commissioner Lahore and others attended the meeting while high-ranking military officials, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, commissioners and RPOs participated through video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Petrol Government Of Punjab Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan All From Government Cabinet Billion Million Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima thanks Ministerial Development Coun ..

1 hour ago

Lavrov Calls US' Claims on Anti-Russia Sanctions ' ..

3 minutes ago

Greece Hopes for EU Presence at Next Meeting on Cy ..

3 minutes ago

Number of positive cases in Attock is on the rise

3 minutes ago

IPL says foreign stars 'totally safe' amid virus c ..

7 minutes ago

Wimbledon to scrap day of rest from 2022

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.