Punjab govt to procure corona vaccine: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab government on Tuesday decided in principle that it will procure coronavirus vaccine with an amount of Rs 1.5 billion.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to take the necessary steps in this regard.

He was chairing a meeting of the cabinet committee for corona at his office to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the province.

The meeting reviewed additional steps to secure the lives of the people and it was decided in principle that the Punjab government will also procure corona vaccine with an amount of Rs. 1.5 billion.

He further directed to constitute a committee to review the proposal and give recommendations regarding closing down all activities up to 6:00 PM excluding medical stores, petrol pumps, vaccination centres and other essential services.

The CM stated the electosurgery has been discontinued in hospitals adding that every possible step will be taken to ensure the supply of oxygen in hospitals. The CM directed to initiate a crackdown against those selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates and made it clear that hoarding of oxygen cylinders will not be allowed. The administration should ensure the availability of oxygen cylinders at a fixed rate, he added.

The meeting also gave in-principle approval to recruit vaccinators and data entry operators. Meanwhile, 50 per cent of the staff will attend offices.

The CM reiterated that anti-corona SOPs will be strictly implemented.

The number of corona vaccination centres will be further increased while opening three new centres in Lahore, he added.

The CM stated the daily corona tests capacity of Punjab is 22000 while people are being vaccinated at 136 centres in the province. More than one million people have been vaccinated in the province, he said.

Similarly, 1700 prisoners of more than 60 years of age have been vaccinated in jails, the CM added. The people could remain safe from corona by observing necessary precautions and every necessary step will be taken to protect the lives of the people, he added and appealed to the citizens to follow the government's instructions.

Unusual circumstances demand extraordinary steps, he maintained. The percentage of corona positive cases has increased manifold and the health system is under stress as the corona situation is serious in Lahore and some other cities, concluded the CM.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, Yasir Humayun, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, chief secretary, SMBR, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries, Commissioner Lahore and others attended the meeting while high-ranking military officials, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, commissioners and RPOs participated through video link.