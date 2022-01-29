UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Promote Hidden Tourist Spots Across Province

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 04:08 PM

Punjab Tourism Department General Manager Operation Asim Raza on Saturday said the Tourism department is hunting out all those areas which were not discovered before for promoting tourism across the province

Talking to a private news channel he said, the Soon valley would attract tourists in large numbers which was not encompassed by the people before as the department has started to boost multiple activities at the site.

He said Soon valley consists of 56km length, three Kabeekhi, Deep Sharif and Ochaali lakes which were full of mesmerizing scenes.

Asim Raza said the department has constructed resorts for tourist staying facility which was not before in the valley, adding that there was no such security issue during traveling in the area.

He highlighted that people can also enjoy snow fall during winter season as its height from sea level around 5000 meters, students of schools and colleges frequently visiting the valley.

The provincial government he said also managed to stay people till 100 persons at a time who can enjoy parachutes during summers on the lakes.

Operation Manger said provincial department purchasing more land to enhance multiple amusement activities in the Soon valley to attract people.

He requested media to promote such places and should show soft image of the country before the world.

