UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt To Provide Agriculture Equipment To Farmers At Half Price

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Punjab govt to provide agriculture equipment to farmers at half price

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab government will provide subsidized agriculture equipment and machinery to the farmers of wheat, sugarcane and canola at half prices.

According to Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Bahawalpur Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, the application forms were available at his office free of cost.

The forms could also be downloaded from the website of the Agriculture Department. The last date for submission of application forms was February 20.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Bahawalpur February From Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

107,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

4 minutes ago

OIC Condemns the Recent Blasts and Killings in Afg ..

7 minutes ago

Search operation for Ali Sadpara, other climbers o ..

22 minutes ago

Ninety Criminal Cases Opened After Recent Unauthor ..

22 minutes ago

Moscow Praises Biden White House for Not Tying Arm ..

23 minutes ago

Navalny to Return to Court for Hearing on Slander ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.