Punjab govt to provide agriculture equipment to farmers at half price

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab government will provide subsidized agriculture equipment and machinery to the farmers of wheat, sugarcane and canola at half prices.

According to Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Bahawalpur Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, the application forms were available at his office free of cost.

The forms could also be downloaded from the website of the Agriculture Department. The last date for submission of application forms was February 20.