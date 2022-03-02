Punjab govt to provide all possible facilities at local level: Yasmeen Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Wednesday said that the provincial government was going to provide facility of latest medical technology and instruments at different government hospitals.

The provincial government was trying its best to provide every possible facility to the patients at local level, she said while talking to ptv news channel.

She said, the government paid special attention towards health and education departments to uplift standards and to remove deprivation in this regard, now people can utilize Rupees one million under health insurance annually trough health cards which was unprecedented step of the government.

Provincial health minister said the policy of 'first come first sever' would be implemented so that smooth functioning would also be ensured to serve masses irrespectively. Punjab government would also provide free infertility treatment from June this year, she added.