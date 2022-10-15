Punjab govt to provide assistance to farmers in flood hit areas for bumper wheat production: Gardezi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi on Saturday said that Punjab government would provide subsidies on inputs especially in flood hit areas with an aim to ensure bumper production of wheat.

In his special message delivered in a convention on Wheat Production at Central Cotton Research Institute, he said that the government announced a handsome price of wheat and the farmers should ensure maximum cultivation. It would help address the issue of food security. Punjab's share in production of wheat was about 75 percent, said Gardezi. Punjab government was offering Rs 12.59 billion subsidy on different schemes to enhance per acre productivity of wheat. In Multan, the wheat would be cultivated at 1.8 million acres.On this occasion, DG Water Management Zafar Ullah Sindhu, Dr Shafqat Saeed, Director Agriculture Shehzad Sabir and many farmers were also present.